Funeral services scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, include ...
SUNDAY
Ruth A. Rapach, 4 p.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
MONDAY
Betty Coyler, 10:30 a.m., Oakland Mills Evangelical Church, Oakland Mills (Brown Funeral Home Inc., McAlisterville)
Richard E. Guyer, 11 a.m., John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Latrobe
Mary Jo (Davis) Hess, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Blairsville (James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville)
Rose L. Teeter, 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville