Funeral services scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, include ...

SUNDAY

Ruth A. Rapach, 4 p.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana

MONDAY

Betty Coyler, 10:30 a.m., Oakland Mills Evangelical Church, Oakland Mills (Brown Funeral Home Inc., McAlisterville)

Richard E. Guyer, 11 a.m., John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Latrobe

Mary Jo (Davis) Hess, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Blairsville (James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville)

Rose L. Teeter, 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville

