G. LaVonne Horn

G. LaVonne (Hilliard) Horn, 85, of Indiana, formerly of Homer City, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven.
She was born in 1935 in Lucernemines to Heath H. and Mae Cooper Hilliard. She was the youngest of eight children.
LaVonne graduated from Laura Lamar High School, Homer City, in 1953. She worked as a crossing guard for the Homer-Center School District for many years, crossing multiple generations of students. She loved raising her children and spending time with her family, who are all very close. LaVonne was a member of Homer City Methodist Church, Homer City.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Laurene (Robert) Snyder, of Indiana; son, Brian (Susan) Horn, of Virginia; daughter, Amanda Cotter, of Florida; five grandsons; two granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, LaVonne was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Tiffany Burkett; one sister, Dorothy Patterson; and brothers, Wendell “Bud,” Ronald, Clair, Ward, Harold and Bernard Hilliard.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Pastor Douglas W. Snyder officiating. Private burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Additionally, because of the limit of 25 people in the funeral home at one time, there may be a waiting period before entering.