Galen C. McCombs

Galen Charles McCombs, 72, of Windsor, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Gardens of West Shore. He was the beloved husband of 50 years to Nancy M. (Leob) McCombs.
Mr. McCombs was born in Indiana on Sept. 18, 1948, and was the son of Charles Theodore and Ruth Ellen (Clark) McCombs.
Galen worked as a tool and die maker for most of his life and retired from Die-Tech.
He also started and owned McCombs Custom Machine & Tool. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was known to always be smiling and cracking jokes. Galen was a man of God who served the Lord in many capacities, including being a church elder and Sunday School teacher. He was an active member of Chanceford Alliance Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Galen McCombs and his wife, Elsie, of Thailand; Jodi Marie Springston and her husband, Doug, of Hershey; Becky Charlene Kasumba and her husband, Richard, of Dover; and Jeremy Charles McCombs and his wife, Miranda, of York; grandchildren, Jared and his wife, Libby McCombs, Justin McCombs, Ian, Sierra and Sammie Kasumba and Mya, Emery and Elliott McCombs; as well as his great-grandson, Everett McCombs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Robert McCombs, Howard McCombs and Phyllis Jean McCombs.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday beginning 2 p.m. at Chanceford Alliance Church, 2142 Furnace Road, Felton, with his son, Pastor Jeremy C. McCombs, officiating. A time of fellowship and refreshment will follow the service. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Remember Nhu, PO Box 27000, Akron, OH 44319, www.remembernhu.org.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of the arrangements.
