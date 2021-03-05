Gareth ‘Tony’ L. Tobin

Gareth L. Tobin, 83, of Home, went home to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Burlington, Vt., to Benjamin Tobin and Rena (White) Tobin.
A loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nita (Cole) Tobin, of Home; their daughter, Karen Rummell, of Punxsutawney; and son, Andrew and wife Kelly (Williamson) Tobin, of Dover, N.H.; Karen’s daughters, Hannah (Rummell) McMasters (Dave), and their children Alexander, Holly, Breana and Brittany; and Deanna (Rummell) Baluh (Kirk), of Spartanburg, S.C.; and Andrew and Kelly’s children, Cole (Emma), Emma, Wesley (Amelia) and Magdalena Tobin, all of Dover. Gareth is also survived by his sister, Norma Wedge, of Starksboro, Vt.; and four nieces and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Tobin and Janet Chamberlain; and his nephew, Jason Chamberlain.
Gareth served in the USAF for 12 years and was a life member of D.A.V. and of V.F.W. After discharge, he attended the Bible Institute of New England (Diploma in Theology) and later received an Associate Degree (Business) from Community College of Vermont, and a Th.B. (Theology) from International Seminary, Plymouth, Fla. He served in Pastorates in Corinth, Vt., Essex Junction, Vt., and Groton, Vt., and served as county director of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana County (1977-1981) and as state director of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Vermont (1981-1989).
Gareth was a member of Ernest Bible Church since 1998, and taught the Adult Sunday School Class for most of those years until his health declined in 2019. He was a dedicated student of the Scripture and enjoyed both the study and the teaching of the Bible to those of all ages.
There are no scheduled visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at Old Mahoning Baptist Church, Home, next Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., officiated by the Rev. John Sykes and the Rev. Micah McMillen. Interment will be private and take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ernest Bible Church, 141 Church Road, Ernest, PA,15739; designee Missions Fund.
The Tobin family is being assisted by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory.
