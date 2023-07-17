Garnet Ruth (Oaks) Citeroni, 85, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home.
The daughter of William Oaks Sr. and Ora Mae (Libengood) Oaks Blystone, she was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Derry.
Garnet graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1956.
Garnet was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent where she served as a eucharistic minister and was a familiar face working the fish dinners during Lent and funeral meals.
She was fondly known for working alongside her husband, Robert Citeroni, in their store, Blairsville Floor Covering.
Garnet attended sporting events, musicals and anything that her children and grandchildren were involved in.
Surviving are her seven children, Robert K. Citeroni, of Blairsville; Susan B. Henigin (Mark), of Blairsville; Michael S. Citeroni, of North Carolina; Amy J. Citeroni, of Blairsville; Gregory W. Citeroni, of Blairsville; Teressa M. Feldstein (Richard), of California; and Kathleen Canty (Jon), of Michigan; 13 grandchildren, Jared Henigin (Cady), Rachel Henigin (fiancé Justin), Lauren Feldstein (fiancé Graycen), Grace Canty, Madison Kennedy-Citeroni, Alaina Feldstein, Julia Canty, Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, Will Canty, Cole Kennedy-Citeroni, Benjamin Feldstein, Aiden Kennedy-Citeroni and Jack Canty; one great-grandson, Jack Henigin; a sister, Bonnie Protz, of Blairsville; a stepbrother, Art Blystone (Barbara), of Latrobe; a sister-in-law, Deb Oaks, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert J. Citeroni, on Dec. 5, 2005; her stepfather, Charles Blystone; two brothers, William Oaks Jr. and Harry Oaks; and stepbrother Charles Blystone Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, with the Rev. Fr. Matthew Morelli as celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to thank Concordia/VNA Hospice and Garnet’s private caregivers, Melissa, Lori and Amy.
Donations in Garnet’s memory can be sent to The Market Street Gang, c/o Bob Watson, 465 E. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, and Concordia/IRMC VNA Hospice, Hope Takes Flight Annual Butterfly Release, Attn: Lori Richardson, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
