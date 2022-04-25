Garry B. Hallman, 69, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
A son of John Samuel Hallman and Nancy Anne (Bennett) Hallman, he was born in Punxsutawney on Sept. 8, 1952.
Garry was a 1970 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
He started as an activity’s director at Wellington Heights Personal Care Home and retired as the administrator of the facility. He was very caring and put his compassionate heart into his work in the service of others. He was very kind and thoughtful, generous to a fault, energetic and enthusiastic and always willing to help someone in need.
Garry loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. He was very artistic and was an avid painter of many beautiful pieces over the years. He was great at knitting and made many pairs of slippers that he gave away to others. Garry loved to take trips with his life partner, Gerald, to Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County, West Virginia. They enjoyed the scenery, the drive and peace and quiet.
He is survived by his life partner, Gerald Rodney Harper, of Punxsutawney; four siblings, Dennis Hallman, Janet Geer, Marcia Botelho and David Hallman and wife Diane, all of Punxsutawney; eight nieces and nephews, Rebecca Gross and husband Thomas, of Shrewsbury; Amanda Geer, of Punxsutawney; Daniel Geer and fiancé Casey Rushnok, of Punxsutawney; Sarah Shockey, of Virginia; Corrine States and husband James, of Punxsutawney; Savanna Smith and husband Dakota, of Punxsutawney; and David Hallman Jr., of Punxsutawney; his sweet cousin, Colleen (Clark) Burkett, who loved him like a brother; and his beloved kitties, Mesha and Minnie.
In accordance with Garry’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Garry’s memory to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, 201 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or Punxsutawney Garden Club, c/o Debby Elder, 204 Pine St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.