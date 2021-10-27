Gary A. Penrose Jr., 40, of Robinson, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1981, in Johnstown.
He worked at MSA Safety in Murrysville. Gary was a member of the Conemaugh Valley Beagle Club. He loved hunting and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his parents, Gary A. and Deborah (Koch) Penrose, Bolivar; his wife of 20 years, Michelle (Palmer) Penrose, Robinson; sons, Cory Penrose and Mason Penrose, both of Robinson; sisters, Stephanie Rohrer and husband Sean, Johnstown, and Vanessa Penrose and friend David McIntire, Josephine; brothers, Russell Penrose and wife Alison, Bolivar, and Michael Penrose and wife Kelly, Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jacob and Beverly Koch, and his paternal grandparents, Russell and Sadie Penrose.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pastor John Johnson will officiate.
Interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence.