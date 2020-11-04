Gary D. Boldin, 44, Armagh, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Born Jan. 7, 1976, in Johnstown, he was the son of Roy and Nancy (Korber) Boldin, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister Thresa; an infant sister; and his faithful companion, Chunk.
He is survived by his daughter, Autumn; brothers and sisters Lenny, Cramer; Cynthia (Vince) Patrick, Seward; Kenneth (Georgina), Nanty Glo; Raymond (Carrie), Ebensburg; Charles, Armagh; and Charlene, Armagh; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was a member of Boilermakers Local 154 Pittsburgh and a 1994 graduate of United High School. He enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, welding, reading and loved to tinker and repair everything he could. He loved listening to music, and one of his favorite songs was Adam Sandler’s “Phone Wallet Keys.”
Gary especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a brief service will be held 7 p.m. Saturday with Bishop Joe McGauley officiating.
Due to COVID-19 face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
