Gary Dwight Kromer, 82, lifelong resident of western Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.
The son of Delbert and LaRue (Kromer) Nichols, he was born March 31, 1939, in Clymer.
Prior to retirement, Gary was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corp, East Pittsburgh, for more than 30 years as a plant supervisor and consultant. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Downriggers Club.
Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman and in his later years an avid movie watcher and critic. He enjoyed designing and fabricating parts and pieces for his many projects.
He treasured time with family and friends and will be remembered for his loving, kind and generous personality.
Surviving are his son, Randy Kromer and wife Holly; sister, Gail Wallace; nieces, Karen (Daniel) Coolidge and Debbie (JoBob) Burris; nephew, Bill (Lori) Wallace; and many grand-nieces and -nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Paul Wallace.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday with funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or online at www.lls.org; or to the MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620, www.mds-founda tion.org.