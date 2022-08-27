Gary E. Bain, 76, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
He was born to John and Geneva (Muckle) Bain on July 27, 1946.
Gary served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was stationed in Germany. In his early years he was employed by PennDOT and FMC, later retiring after many years as a coal miner.
In his free time, Gary enjoyed watching old westerns. He was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Indiana Moose for 53 years.
Surviving are his girlfriend of 22 years, Kathy; children, Tracy (Doug) Adamson and Gary A. Bain; and their mother, Marlene Riddle; sister, Sharon (Michael) Lucas; brother, John Bain; grandchildren, Gary A. Bain and Douglas M. Adamson; special great-niece, Natalyn; and many other nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Dennis Bain; sister, Agnes Wood; and a sister-in-law, Jan Bain.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
