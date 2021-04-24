Gary Iezzi

Gary R. Iezzi, 63, of Blairsville, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 25, 1957, in Latrobe.
Gary was a 1975 graduate of Blairsville High School, where he played on the golf team. He retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He was an avid golfer and former member of the Chestnut Ridge Golf Course. He was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville.
Gary enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in his younger days. He loved The Three Stooges, doing car models and occasionally taking his gun for a walk during hunting season. He was a former T-ball and Minor League Baseball coach and loved to watch his son play sports.
He will be sadly missed.
Gary is survived by his mother, Dolores P. (Petrarca) Iezzi, Blairsville; a son, Andrew Iezzi, Atlanta; brother Joseph S. Iezzi and wife Patty, Homer City; nieces and nephews Kelley (Iezzi) Klock, Sam Iezzi and wife Jessica, Nicole (Iezzi) Baker and husband Kevin; and Joseph Iezzi Jr. and wife Lisa; great-nieces and -nephews Tessa and Cassidy Klock; John and Jake Iezzi; Austin Iezzi; and Everly Baker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis R. Iezzi, and a brother, Louis “Butch” Iezzi.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Monday prior to a funeral Mass by Fr. Stephen R. Bugay at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Church. Masks are required in the funeral home and church.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
www.jamesfergusonfu neralhome.com