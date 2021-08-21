Gary J. Plueckhahn Jr.

Gary John Plueckhahn Jr., 49, of Homer City, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Indiana.
The son of Gary J. Plueckhahn Sr. and Corrine Riches, he was born June 10, 1972, in Killeen, Texas.
Gary worked in construction.
Surviving are his mother, Corrine Riches, of Home; sister, Alicia (Plueckhahn) Montague (Bryan) of Aultman; and his children, Anthony, Amber, Allyson, Tiffany (Brian Schrecengost) and Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his father.
As per family request, there will be no public visitation or service.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
