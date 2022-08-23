Gary J. Wenturine, 77, of Clearfield, formerly of Cherry Tree, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Born March 28, 1945, in Alverda, Gary was the son of Nazarene Wenturine and Violet (Berringer) Wenturine Woods.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, John D. Woods, and brothers-in-law, Donald Kirsch and Bill Binder.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Diana (Michaels) Wenturine; daughters, Jennifer Wenturine, of Clearfield, and Stefanie (Aaron) Swift, of Troy, Ohio; grandson, Owen Swift; and siblings Josie Kirsch, of Ebensburg; Edith “Ede” Binder, of Salem, Ohio; Allen (Kathy) Wenturine, of Ebensburg; John (Janice) Woods, of Northern Cambria; and G. Mark (Barbara) Woods, of Clymer. Gary is also survived by his mother-in-law, Vivian Michaels, of St. Benedict.
Gary was a U.S. Army veteran. He was formerly employed by Barnes and Tucker Co. He was an avid fan of Raiders football. He loved the outdoors and fishing. He was a devoted husband and father who was especially proud of his family. He loved spending time with his grandson, Owen, and watching the train with him.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Bob Sunseri officiating.
Military honors will be held by local veterans’ organizations.
The Wenturine family wishes to thank the staff of 365 Hospice and the Knickerbocker Villas for the excellent care they provided to Gary.