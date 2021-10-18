Gary L. Dinger, 74, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 9, 1946, the son of Ralph M. and Vada L. (Ferringer) Dinger.
Gary graduated from Dayton High School in 1964 and was lifelong resident of the area. Gary served his country honorably with boots on the ground in Vietnam, Battalion #317 Combat Engineers.
Gary was a 53-year member of the Rural Valley American Legion Post #0523. He was a 46-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #66. He was an excellent pan operator, working in several local projects for various companies. Following retirement, Gary enjoyed traveling nationwide with his wife and English bulldog. He enjoyed ice fishing on Keystone Lake and gardening.
His memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 40 years, Jackie (Bash) Dinger; daughter, Misty Carlson and her husband Rex, of Spring Church; granddaughter, Nichole Bertino, of Spring Church; great-grandson, Asher Lee Adair; and his brother, Roger Dinger and wife Toyoko, of Surprise, Ariz. Gary is also survived by his nephew, Dwight Dinger, and his niece, Maria Palu, and their families. Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 East Main St., Dayton. A graveside service will follow at Smicksburg Methodist Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to QRS 30 Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 141, Dayton, PA 16222. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Gary’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.