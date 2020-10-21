Gary L. Taylor, 84, of Saltsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 12, 1936, in Montesano, Wash., he was the son of Wayne E. and Adelaide A. (Beatty) Taylor.
Gary graduated from Tacoma High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served and was employed for more than 20 years, retiring as a senior master sergeant in 1974. Gary moved to Saltsburg in 1974 and was employed as a warden at the Indiana County Jail for 15 years.
He enjoyed being involved in the Saltsburg community. Gary was a former mayor and council member; member of the Saltsburg Lions Club, and was the director of the Meckling Shakely Veterans Center in Cowansville for several years.
Gary was very active and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping and spending time with his family, usually sitting around a campfire. He loved to help the Quilters Guild set up for Canal Days.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Murphy, and son-in-law, David J. Weber.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan (Harkleroad) Taylor, of Saltsburg; daughters, Cindy L. Weber and Lori A. Garris, both of Saltsburg; grandchildren, Darren Weber, of Saltsburg, Derek Weber, of Greensburg, Kyle Garris, of Latrobe, Christian Garris, of Latrobe, and Brooke Garris, of Saltsburg; sisters, Betty L. Fogle and Susan (Norman) Vance, both of Tacoma, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Friday from 4 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Tribute Service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Gary’s life. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Private interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852.
