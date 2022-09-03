It is with extreme sadness that the family of Gary M. Welsh announces his death on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home. Gary had dealt with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease for 12 years and additional health complications led to increased health challenges.
Gary was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Braddock, to Rosella (Hughes) and Martin J. Welsh. He was a 1958 graduate of Scott High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1962. Following his military discharge, Gary joined the Pennsylvania State Police and served at Troop D, Butler, from 1962-1984, retiring with the rank of corporal.
He then began a second career as administrator of the Criminal Justice Training Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from 1984-2005. He served on the PA Municipal Police Officer Education and Training Commission from 1995-2002. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Knights of Columbus.
Work and education were important to Gary but so was his family. In order to spend quality time together, his family would travel with him to his Pitt classes, and the children did homework in the Cathedral of Learning while Dad was in class. Gary earned his M.A. in Administration of Justice from Pitt.
Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bodnar); daughter Karen M.; son Gary P. (Karen B.); and grandchildren Truman and Kennedy. Also surviving him are a sister, Barbara J. Wershbale (Robert); special cousin Harriet J. Irwin (deceased Robert); as well as extended family and numerous friends/colleagues.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish (Lucerne site) at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Center or a charity of choice.
A thank you to Aveanna Health Care, Asera Hospice; a special thank you to Charity Laney and April Swanek, who provided care as well as caring.
Arrangements have been handled by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.