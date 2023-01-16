Gary Merle Clawson Sr., 83, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home.
The son of Jesse M. and Wanda A. (Boring) Clawson, he was born June 4, 1939, in Blairsville.
Gary graduated from Derry High School, Class of 1957. He was the former owner of Clawson and Miller Gun Shop, Blairsville, and worked for Ceodeux Inc., New Stanton, retiring in 2005.
He was a member and past exalted ruler of B.P.O.E. #406, Blairsville, member of Acacia Lodge #355 F&AM and the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County.
He enjoyed doing genealogy and was an avid hunter.
Surviving are a son, Gary M. Clawson Jr. (Tracy), of Blairsville; two daughters, Erica L. Swiencki (Joe), of Blairsville, and Cara L. Houser, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; five grandchildren, Ben Clawson, Samantha Clawson, Frankie Houser, Jake Swiencki and Cassidy Houser; a great-grandchild, Skylar Clawson; a brother, William Clawson (Debbie), of Blairsville; and a sister, Paula Clawson (Joe Wotus), of New Alexandria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Jane (Cramer) Clawson in 2017.
As per the wishes of Gary, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.