Gary Paul Rose, 65, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 4, 1956, in San Diego, Calif.
He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Kathy, for 42 years.
Gary was a longtime member of Graystone Presbyterian Church. His family and friends were his joy in life and he had a faithful, selfless way of showing he cared.
His sense of humor, loving smile and generous spirit defined his life and left a lasting legacy in the lives of those privileged to know him.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Eleanor (Kimmell) Rose; his wife, Kathleen (Gallo) Rose; son, Carl Rose and his wife, Jenny; daughter, Emily Miller and her husband, Steve; and two granddaughters, Kenley Rose and Sophia Miller.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Private interment will take place in Atwood Cemetery.