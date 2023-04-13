Gary Richard “Crow” Peel Sr., 77, of Cherry Tree, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born July 19, 1945, in Spangler, he was the son of Wesley and Delcabella (Lawrence) Peel.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wesley, Alex and Fred Peel; and sisters Phyllis Barnes and Doreen Askew.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley M. (Rummel) Peel; children Diane Peel, of Northern Cambria, Gary (Lisa) Peel Jr., of Roaring Spring, and Stacy (“Jake”) Sippel, of Homer City; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was the brother of Colleen Dee, of Glendale, Delcabella Smith, of Cherry Tree, Tracy (Jake) Bradford, of Glendale, and Delca Bryant, of Texas.
Gary was a U.S. Air Force veteran and K-9 dog handler. He was a retired coal miner from Greenwich Collieries and he later worked at FMC in Homer City as well as the construction industry.
He was a member of UMWA, Carrolltown American Legion Post 506 and Rembrandt Club, St. Benedict.
Gary had a beautiful singing voice and was leader of Cambria & Indiana County Hymn sings for 12 years.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Kinport Assembly of God Church, with Pastor Steve Lecorchick officiating.
Committal will take place in McDowell Cemetery.
Military honors will be provided by local veterans’ organizations.