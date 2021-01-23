Gary D. Wolfe, 77, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, as a result of a non-COVID-related illness.
A son of Herman and Nellie (Muckle) Wolfe, he was born Aug. 12, 1943, and lived his entire life on the family farm.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of Marion Center High School, a lifetime member of Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, and was married to the love of his life, Sandy (Marshall), for 52 years. Gary was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He served in the Army Reserve, attended Vale Tech, was the owner of Wolfe’s Auto Body Shop and drove coal truck. Gary was also an insurance adjuster for Nationwide. He worked for Prudential and Combined Insurance before his retirement.
Gary was a man of many talents. He worked harder than men half his age, loved the outdoors, could repair or build anything and took pride in calloused hands. He was an avid car enthusiast who enjoying rebuilding and driving classic cars. Gary had a deep love for his family and friends and had the ability to walk into a room and make everyone smile.
Gary gave lousy hugs, but anyone who had the privilege of getting one will know his arms are wrapped around them forever.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children: a son, Rick Wolfe, of Indiana, and a daughter, Traci Wolfe, of Dayton; two grandsons, Cody Wolfe and companion Alexis Harmon, of Indiana, and Trevor Wolfe, of Rapid City, S.D.; a great-grandson, Jackson Wolfe, of Indiana; two siblings: his favorite sister, Nancy Belash, and her husband, Bill, of Latrobe; and a brother, Edward “Murray” Wolfe, and his wife, Rita, of Marion Center; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norman “Eugene” Wolfe; a nephew, Mark Wolfe; a brother-in-law, Jack Kunkle; and a nephew, Jeff Kunkle, of Latrobe.
Friends and family will be received on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana, and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon by the Rev. Tom Spiker at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 1990 Route 119 North, Indiana.
Interment will take place at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Due to health concerns, all current CDC guidelines will be followed.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
To read the online obituary, sign the guest register, or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.