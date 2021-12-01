Gay E. Zolocsik

Gay Elaine Zolocsik, 71, of Beyer, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her residence.
Gay was born in 1950 in Kittanning to Willard M. “Gype” Reedy and Dasibel (Jack) Reedy. She married John M. Zolocsik in 1975 and shared 45 years of marriage until he passed away on Feb. 15, 2020. They had one son, Daniel J. Zolocsik.
In her earlier years, Gay worked at Robertshaw Controls Company in Indiana. She became a full-time homemaker once her son Dan was born. Gay enjoyed her family pets, cats and dogs alike, and loved admiring birds. Long walks in the country and collecting dolls and other unique items were a passion of hers along with spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by son Daniel J. Zolocsik and wife Ashley, of Beyer; one brother, Timothy M. Reedy and wife Cassandra, of Kittanning; one sister, Gloria Atherton, of Kittanning; five grandchildren, Alex, Thomas, Brayden and Zachary Zolocsik and Abigail Collar; one great-grandchild, Jessie Crytzer; and numerous nieces and nephews along with her great-niece, Brittany M. Rosenberger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and her brother-in-law, Rich Atherton.
Upon the request of Gay and her family, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.