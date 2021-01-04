Gealy W. Wallwork, 90, of Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born in 1930 in Sewickley to Andrew C. and Anna M. Myers Wallwork.
Gealy received his Bachelor of Science degree in mining engineering from Lehigh University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.
He was a member of Saving Grace Church, Indiana.
He served as a trustee at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) for 26 years from 1991 to 2017. He was also involved in Boy Scouts of America for his entire life where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Additionally, he was involved with Rotary International throughout his life.
He was employed by Bethlehem Mines, Southern Ohio Coal Co., North American Coal Co., R&P Coal Co. and Pittsburgh and Shawmut Co.
Surviving are three children, Andrew C. Wallwork and wife Patty, Indiana; Jayne W. Holuta and husband Joseph, Indiana; and Todd W. Wallwork and Penny, Evansville, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Andrea Reeger (Luke), Erin Giambi (Kevin), Jocelyn Hartnett (Michael), Megan Benton (Ryan), Maj. Matthew Holuta (Cynthia), Jonathan Holuta (Abigal), Rachel Dance (Lawrence), Emily Morris (Zach), Britta Pate (Jason), Alexander Wallwork and James Wallwork, and Zach and Mady Raley, family friends; 21 great-grandchildren, Teagan and Cameron Reeger, Bodhi and Leo Giambi, Ethan and Adelaide Holuta, Adrienne, Bethany and Asher Holuta, Evangeline, Meriweather and
Sun Hartnett, Londyn, Lawrence, and Arlia Dance, Emmylou, Zella, Weston and Waylan Pate, and Campbell and Henry Benton; and his brother-in-law, James W. Boone and wife Maryann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Ann Boone Wallwork, in 2014; and a grandson, Weston Wallwork.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road, Indiana. A private family service will be held at Saving Grace Church, Indiana. The Bowser-Minich Funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements. Interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saving Grace Church.