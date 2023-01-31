Gene R. Hawk, 91, of Rossiter, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home.
The son of Roy Arthur and Susan Mae (Spencer) Hawk, he was born on May 16, 1931, in Rossiter.
Gene was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School.
A Korean War veteran, he served overseas in Korea as an Army corporal.
Gene attended Canoe Ridge Church of God.
He was employed as a welder for 40 years, with most of his career spent at Keystone Power Plant.
After first helping his father, Gene worked almost 60 years on the Hawk farm, raising beef cows and steer until his 2021 retirement. Since the 1960s, he sold beef to many of the same loyal repeat customers.
Gene is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Sandra Inarelli, Carol Frekitch, Leonard Gene Perry and Connie Cessna.
He was preceded in death by his seven siblings, Ethel Rishel, Robert Emel Hawk, Eva Perry, David Richard Hawk, Etta Mae Martin, Charles Leroy Hawk and Cecile Hawk.
At Gene’s request, there will not be a visitation.
Arrangements are with the assistance of Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
