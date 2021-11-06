Geneva Rose Lazor, 80, of Homer City, went to be with our Lord while surrounded by her family on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
She was the daughter of Eugene and Bertha Barbarini, born on July 7, 1941, at her forever home in Coy Junction.
Geneva lived a full 80 years of life as a loving wife to her husband of 63 years, Bern, wonderful mother to her four children and fulfilled her most proud title as “Nonnie” to her six beautiful grandchildren and great grand-baby.
Geneva’s door was always open to family and friends whether you needed a meal or someone to talk to.
She taught her family the importance of togetherness by hosting Sunday lunches, holiday gatherings and everything in between.
Bern “The King” and Geneva are known for their legendary Christmas Eve celebrations held in their garage, which have been a tradition for 45 years and counting.
Geneva was everyone’s favorite lunch lady at the Homer-Center High School, where she got to make great friends and greet everyone with a smile on her face. Geneva was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, where she was a devout Catholic while running bingo for the church festival.
She was an avid bingo player, traveled all over the county and loved going to the casino. Geneva loved to play Pinochle with her in-laws, who just happened to be her best friends.
When it came to activities, especially sporting events, Geneva was the number one supporter of her grandchildren. Now that those activities have come to an end, she agonized over the Pirates, but she and her husband never missed a game.
Once retired, Geneva spent all her time with her loving husband Bern, taking drives, watching baseball, visiting grandchildren and dog-sitting. Geneva and Bern had a unique and loving relationship. They grounded their family in faith and showed that you can find humor in everyday life.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard; twin daughters, Veronica Buzi (Mark) and Monica Jones (Ronald), Bernie Lazor (Cheryl) and Lisa Kiral; grandchildren, Lindsey Jones (Stephen Holt), Ryan Lazor (Heather), Matthew Jones (Kimberly), Bryan Buzi, Alaina Kiral and Madison Kiral; and her pride and joy, her great-grandson, Keegan Jones.
She is also survived by countless friends that she has made throughout the years. She will be deeply missed by her family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Bertha Barbarini; brothers, Fred and Leo Barbarini; and sister, Mary Ann Roner.
Following Geneva’s wishes, a public funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site, at 11 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be held at St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux Cemetery immediately following the mass.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers or donations, Geneva would want friends and family to remember the good times that her life brought.