Genevieve Craver passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at age 101. She was residing at Mennonite Home Communities in Lancaster.
She celebrated 50 years of marriage to the late Howard Craver. Genevieve was the daughter of Amos and Nelphie (Davis) McDonald and was the last of the siblings in her family.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Craver and his wife Jan Rose, Richard Craver and his wife Maxine, and Betty Hartman and her husband Charles. Genevieve has nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Prior to moving to Lancaster County, Genevieve was attending the Kenwood Church of the Nazarene. Genevieve was a gracious hostess, a good cook and liked to spoil children; well, maybe not her own. She enjoyed puzzles and traveling and never turned down an opportunity to attend a baseball game.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Pine Grove Church of God, Cherry Tree. The church is at the intersection of Route 240 and Dogwood Road.
Interment at the discretion of the family will be at McDowell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, only your fond memories are requested or a donation to your church or favorite charity.