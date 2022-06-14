Genevieve Fish completed an exemplary life on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Adrian, to Lawrence and Edna Genevieve (Denning) Nibert. Officially, she was named Edna Genevieve after her mother and grandmother, but affectionately she was known as Gen.
Gen was the third of seven children, born the smallest and initially thought to be the most delicate. Of her siblings, she is survived only by her youngest sister, Mary Nibert Bowman, who is 13 years her junior. She was much stronger than anyone had reason to expect and her family is very grateful for that.
At an early age, her family moved to Indiana, where she lived for the rest of her life. She graduated from Indiana High School in 1946 and was voted the prettiest girl in her senior class. Gen retained her beauty and elegance for the rest of her life. While in 10th grade, Gen was invited to the school prom by Robert Fish, who shortly thereafter became her husband. They were married on Sept. 20, 1947.
Gen worked for several years after her marriage but became a full-time mother when she had her children. She took her responsibilities seriously and both of her daughters will attest that she was the best mother anyone could ever have.
Gen loved being around other people and was always happiest and most at ease in social settings. She traveled throughout most of the United States with her husband after he retired. Gen loved to play cards and was the heart of a regular group of friends who joined her at Sunday night bingo. She played 18 bingo cards with ease until the last year of her life. COVID concerns forced her to stop attending the games, but she never lost her desire to return and win one more jackpot.
Gen is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Jim) Clawson, of Clarksburg, and Diane Bortz, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Travis (Jamie) Clawson, Tara Clawson, Tonya (Paul) Selinger, Shawn Bortz, and Shane Bortz; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Fish, who died in 2014; an infant son, Donald Fish; and five siblings.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Gen will join her husband and son in St. Bernard Cemetery. If you knew Gen, be grateful for the privilege you had. If you did not know her, you missed one of the best.