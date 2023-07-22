Genevieve (“Gen,” “Jean”) J. Kogut, 98, of Sugar Land, Texas, formerly of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
She was the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Rusnica) Rzasa and was born on Dec. 3, 1924, in Johnstown.
Prior to her marriage, she worked in various positions, which included assembling shells for the Navy at the defense plant in Elkton, Md., and as a sewing supervisor at Caye Artley dress factory in Johnstown.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and “Baba,” as well as an excellent cook and seamstress. She enjoyed listening and dancing to polkas and loved socializing with everyone, having never met a stranger. Gen had the opportunity to travel in her retirement years, visiting various European countries and her beloved family homeland of Poland. Well into her 90s, she traveled to her grandchildren’s weddings in Mexico and again to Poland in the Rzeszow area where she met many of her Rzasa descendants.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site.
Genevieve is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Wardrop and husband Dan, of Sugar Land, Texas, with whom she resided; son Jack Kogut and his wife, Lisa, of Marble Falls, Texas; five grandchildren, Nevin Wardrop and his wife, Maritza; Meggie Priest and her husband, Gilbert; Drew Kogut; Lexi Ramsey and her husband, Will; and Derek Kogut; and one great-grandson Clint Wardrop.
In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Stanley, and grandson Ethan Kogut. She was the last surviving sibling of five brothers: Stanley, Tony, Henry, Andrew and Fred; and four sisters, Veronica, Til, Mae and Alice.
Friends and family may be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, St. Louis Cemetery Fund, Salvation Army, Hailey-Hailey Disease Society, or a charity of your choice.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to a charity in Genevieve’s name.
