Geoffrey 'Geoff' L. Seacrist

Geoffrey “Geoff” Lynn Seacrist, 66, of Brookville, passed away during the evening hours of Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
He was born on May 2, 1955, to George Kenneth and Erla (Weaver) Seacrist in York. Geoff graduated from Indiana High School with the Class of 1973.
He received secondary education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in political science.
He also attended Dickinson Law to further his education for a career as a lawyer.
He began practicing law in Indiana in 1980.
He left private practice in 1989 to work for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
He was quickly appointed as worker’s compensation judge for the Brookville office in 1990.
He retired from the bureau in 2015 and continued assisting those in need with his self-operated worker’s compensation law private practice.
Geoff married Suzanne Elling in 1983. Suzanne preceded him in passing in November of 1986.
Geoff married MaryAnn Bowen on Oct. 10, 2009. MaryAnn survives him.
He was a longtime and very active member of Brookville Presbyterian Church. Geoff also held multiple seats in office, one of which being moderator for the Presbytery of Kiskiminetas.
He was also a member and captain of the Brookville Presby Two bowling team, something that allowed him to do two things he loved: support his church, and go bowling.
Geoff enjoyed the simple things in life like Miller High Life, the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR.
He enjoyed spending time with members of his community and was a member of the Brookville Community Men’s Group.
Geoff also loved animals and had developed a special love for his four cats, especially Gracie. Geoff loved to frequent things like auctions, yard sales and flea markets.
He operated multiple antique booths and would also collect things for himself, especially political collectibles, breweriana and hall china.
Most of the time he was looking for gifts members of his family would enjoy.
Geoff loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.
Geoff had a big heart and was known for helping those who are most in need. This service was extended beyond Geoff’s own life by donating his organs to those in need through the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
In addition to his wife MaryAnn, Geoff is survived by three children, Ryan (Megan) Seacrist, Jessica (Eric) Miller and John (Bre-anna) Seacrist; five grandchildren, Mason Miller, Maddox Miller, Colby Seacrist, Mia Seacrist and George Seacrist; and one sister, Barbara (Mike) Seacrist Kenrich.
In addition to his wife Suzanne, Geoff was preceded in passing by his father, George Kenneth Seacrist.
Family and friends will be received today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville.
A funeral service will take place on Friday at Brookville Presbyterian Church, 100 S. White St., Brookville, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by the Rev. Stanley Bhasker.
Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Brookville Presbyterian Church or to Stray Cat Central, 42 Progress St., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.