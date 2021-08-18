George A. Globun

George Anton Globun, 71, of Arcadia, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
The son of Michael and Lillian M. (Kerr) Globun Sr., he was born on May 23, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio.
George was a graduate of the Purchase Line High School Class of 1968.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. George’s work centered upon a career in building construction.
He had attended Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church. George was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. One of his favorite pastimes was dancing.
George is survived by his sister, Beverly A. Karlsson, of Honey Brook; his brother, David W. Globun and wife Kitty, of Crossville, Tenn.; his sister-in-law, Susi M. Globun, of Cherry Tree; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, on March 22, 2005; his mother, on Sept. 3, 2015; his brothers, James P. Globun, on Sept. 12, 1989, and Michael “Butch” Globun Jr., on Aug. 5, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale, where a 3 p.m. memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation. Pastor Darl Dishong will officiate.
