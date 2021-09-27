George A. McDowell, 64, of Homer City, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home. Born in Indiana on April 17, 1957, he was a son of Paul and Josephine (Ruggeri) McDowell.
He was a 1975 graduate of United High School and worked most of his life as a general contractor. He loved his job and helping other people. Work was his hobby and his life. George also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He loved his friends who were like a second family in the community of Bland, Va., where he was the only Yankee in their community.
He is survived by his siblings, Pauline (Don) Stitt, of Marion Center; Richard (Jan) McDowell, of Spartansburg, S.C.; Marian Fyock, of Homer City; Juanita Mullen, of Homer City; Ron (Pat) McDowell, of Homer City; and sister-in-law Terry McDowell, of Indiana. George’s nieces and nephews who affectionately knew him as the “uncle who always pinched their cheeks” include, Aaron McDowell, Rachel Newlin, Taylor McDowell, James McDowell, Julie Fulmer, Mike Stitt, Cathy Ward, Gary Stitt, Johnathan Pettinato, Jeremy Pettinato, Jennifer Pettinato, Jason Pettinato, Greg Fyock, Angela Spade, Chris Stape, Lauren Orazio, Lexi Mullen, Nicole Davis, Shauni Wagner and Thomas McDowell, as well as great-nieces and -nephews, Nicolas Fulmer, Samantha Fulmer, Logan Fulmer, Eric Stitt, Laiken Stitt, Ryan Caldwell, Bradley Ward, Alisa Stitt, Caitlyn Sullinger, Gabriella Pettinato, Jayda Fyock, Sydni Fyock, Kyleighia Spade, Payton Stape, Finley Orazio, Sophia Davis, Georgia Davis, Delilah Wagner, Rocco Wagner and Dawson McDowell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joseph P. McDowell; and brother-in-law, Scott Mullen.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family as per the request of the deceased.
The family was served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.