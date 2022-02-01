George A. Ponchione

George Albert Ponchione, 56, of Akron, Pa., passed away into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. He passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
George was a very devoted and caring husband, father, son and brother. George was an avid sports enthusiast especially for Penn State, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Penguins. George will be remembered for his wine-making and tremendous skills for cooking. George enjoyed making many pasta dishes from scratch and sharing with family and friends.
George is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kimberly (Patterson) Ponchione, and his two children, Mitchell Ponchione and significant other, Nykki Shalter, of Pittsburgh, and Kaitlin Ponchione and financé, Johnny Wendling, of Malvern. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy (Mitchell) Ponchione, Johnstown; brother, Richard (Maritza) Ponchione, Brawley, Calif.; sister, Mary Ann (Patrick) Lee, Ebensburg; and sister-in-law, Pastor Jackie (Jimmy) (Patterson) Greene, Marion Center.
George was a loving uncle to Brittany (Rusty) Bopp, Courtney (Bo) Blose, Alex (Sarah) Lee, Madison Lee, Abby Lee, Malena Ponchione and Noah Ponchione. He also loved the role of being a great-uncle to Rowan Bopp, Harper Bopp and Raela Blose.
George was preceded in death by his father, Albert Ponchione, and a nephew, Mason Greene.
Viewing will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with funeral services immediately following the viewing at Bowser-Ondriezek Funeral Home, 1102 Cardiff Road, Nanty Glo. Internment will be private at the request of the family.
George’s final resting place will be in a mausoleum and the family is requesting that no flowers be sent to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the CLL Foundation or any other organization of their chose in memory of George.