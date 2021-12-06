George A. Snowball Jr.

George Allen Snowball Jr., 65, of Clymer, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 4, 1955, in Newark, N.J.
He was a graduate of Gateway High School, Pittsburgh. After graduation he went on to work for many years as a glass professional, whether it was restoring glass on vehicles or installing glass in businesses or homes.
George loved old cars and especially his dog, Libby. He hated the Steelers, but he secretly loved them too.
He will be missed by his fiancée, Donna Guiste, of Clymer; and his children, Vanessa, George, Jessie and Julie. George will also be remembered by his many siblings.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Smith) Snowball.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. The family was served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer.
