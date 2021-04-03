George “Bob” Jones, 76, of Heilwood, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home.
He was the son of John R. and Betty M. (Myers) Levis, born Aug. 2, 1944, in Spangler.
Bob served in the United States Army in the 82nd and the 101st Airborne and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts during the Vietnam War. He also received the Army Commendation Medal for heroic efforts in the Dominican Republic. He was a member of the Heilwood American Legion Post #936 and served many years as adjutant, the Clymer American Legion and the VFW in Northern Cambria. He was an avid trout fisherman and a Penns Manor football fan. Bob loved to spend time with his family at picnics and holidays.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy J. (Westover) Jones; two children, Leanne Thome, of Indiana, and Robert J. Stanick Sr., of Northern Cambria; two grandchildren, Cole and Kyle Thome; one brother, Wayne “Jack” Myers and wife Linda, of Mahaffey; one sister, Malinda Levis, of Penn Run; three sisters-in-law, Lucille Jones, of Parma, Ohio, Theresa Jones, of Heilwood, and Beverly Henry and husband Jimmie, of Cherry Tree; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is also survived by two special friends, Lynn Anderson and Jodi Solito.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William and Gary Jones.
Friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., with military honors at 7 p.m. by the Clymer American Legion Post #222 at McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Bob’s funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be made in the McDowell Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing is required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clymer American Legion, 485 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccab erooffh.com.