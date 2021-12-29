George E. Bates IV, 40, of Cherry Tree, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Born Nov. 11, 1981, in Altoona, he was the son of George E. III and Jane (Kissell) Bates.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, of Clymer; sisters, Kori (David) Keith and Stacy Bates; and nephews, J.C., Braeden, Jaxson and Avery Keith.
George worked as a manager for McDonald’s restaurant in Indiana for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as treasurer of its Relief Association.
Friends will be received Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with a sharing of memories service to begin at 4:30.