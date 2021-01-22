George E. “Bo” Meyer, 73, of Rural Valley, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 4, 1947, in South Bend Township to Murray W. and Sarah E. (Walker) Meyer.
Bo graduated from Elderton High School. He enjoyed spending time with family and going out to eat with his wife, KaRen, whom he married in 1983.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, KaRen J. Meyer; sons, Douglas (Patricia) Hilty, of Acworth, Ga., and Kenneth (Dawn) Hilty, of Souderton; a daughter, Marcia (Robert) Corbin, of Martinez, Ga.; brothers, Robert L. Meyer, of Shelocta; Donald E. Meyer, of Elderton; and Dale E. (Theresa) Meyer, of Shelocta; sisters, Lois E. (Homer) Yount, of Shelocta, and Darlene A. (Ray) Heilton, of New Kensington; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Bo was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen Louise Riggle.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Christ Lutheran Church, 205 Gastown Road, Shelocta.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday at the church, with the Rev. Matthew Vatalarie officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bo’s honor to his wife to help with funeral and hospital expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send an online condolence to Bo’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.