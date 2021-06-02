George E. Brocius

George Edwin Brocius, 63, formerly of Clymer, died at his home Monday, May 17, 2021, in Indiana.
Born in Indiana Aug. 8, 1957, he was a son of Nelson Brocius and Leona (Seybert) Brocius.
He was the husband of Nancy Ellen (Barr) Brocius, and they were married for 31 years.
George enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most importantly he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Cody Brocius (Emily), of Indiana; and his grandchildren, Gabirella, Dakota and Parker Brocius. George will also be missed by his siblings Richard Brocius (Beverly), of Home; Mary Ireland (Denny), of Piney Flats, Tenn.; and Rick Brocius (Chris), of Nanty Glo.
In addition to his wife and parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Foster.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.