George E. Hood Sr., of Indiana, was called to his Eternal Home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his daughter’s home in White Township.
Born Sept. 1, 1933, he was a lifelong resident of Indiana.
George attended Horace Mann Elementary School and graduated from Indiana High School in 1951. That summer, he started his career with PennDOT. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955. George returned to PennDOT, where he held various positions during his 40 years there. Following his retirement, George and his wife, Arlene, traveled extensively throughout the world.
He was very active in the community. George participated in Order of DeMolay, Boy Scouts of America, YMCA, American Red Cross (10-gallon donor), A&I softball league, American Cancer Society and PA municipal league. He was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church for more than 65 years. In 1997, George was the first Democrat elected mayor of Indiana and served the community he loved until December 2020, when he resigned due to health issues.
He is survived by his children, George E. Hood Jr., of Fort Myers, Fla.; Sue McKissisk and husband Gary, of New Castle; Robin A. Hood-Knapic and husband John, of Indiana; and Frank B. Hood, of Chula Vista, Calif.; grandchildren: Nathan Huselton and wife Elizabeth, Holly Huselton, Jamie Jamison, Joel Jamison, Nichole Barry, Justin Barry, Brandon Barry, Christopher Hood, Brandon Hood and Andrew Hood; four great-grandchildren: Jenalyn and Helena Nero and Ruth and George Huselton; and several nieces.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus and Agnes (Boucher) Hood; his wife of 57 years, Edna Arlene (Pfeiffer) Hood; a brother, Frank B. Hood; a sister, Miriam Dimit; brother-in-law, Beatty Dimit Jr.; an infant daughter, and a great-granddaughter, Arianna Nero.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, with the Rev. David J. Hanna officiating. Guests will be received one hour prior to the service. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701, or the American Heart Association, Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytle shoemaker.com.
