George E. Hood Sr., of Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his daughter’s home in White Township.
He was a lifelong resident of Indiana, born Sept. 1, 1933, at 428 Church St.
George attended Horace Mann Elementary School and graduated from Indiana High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Upon being honorably discharged in 1955, George began his career with PennDOT, where he held various positions during his 40 years there. Following his retirement, George and his wife, Arlene, traveled extensively throughout the world.
He was very active in the community. George participated in Order of DeMolay, Boy Scouts of America, YMCA, American Red Cross, Grange, A&I softball league, American Cancer Society and PA municipal league. George was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church for more than 65 years.
He was the first Democrat elected mayor of Indiana in 1997 and served the community he loved until 2020, when he resigned due to health issues.
He is survived by his children, George E. Hood Jr., of Fort Myers, Fla.; Sue McKissisk and husband Gary, of New Castle; Robin A. Hood-Knapic and husband John, of White Township; and Frank Hood, of Chula Vista, Calif.; grandchildren: Nathan Huselton and wife Elizabeth, Holly Huselton, Jamie Jamison, Joel Jamison, Nichole Barry, Justin Barry, Brandon Barry, Christopher Hood, Brandon Hood and Andrew Hood; four great-grandchildren: Jenalyn and Helena Nero and Ruth and George Huselton; and several nieces.
Mayor Hood was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus and Agnes (Boucher) Hood; his wife of 57 years, Edna Arlene (Pfeiffer) Hood; a brother, Frank Hood; a sister, Miriam Dimit; an infant daughter, and a great-granddaughter, Arianna Nero.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.