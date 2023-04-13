George Henry Bollinger, 83, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at home.
The son of Earl and Olive (Switzer) Bollinger, he was born Dec. 13, 1939, in New Derry.
Mr. Bollinger was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a truck driver.
He lived the last year in Derry Township and previously lived in Lancaster County for 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom picking.
Surviving are six children, Eric Bollinger, of San Antonio, Texas, George P. (Dee-Ann) Bollinger, Brian (Jamie) Bollinger, Tina Bollinger and Barry Bollinger, all of Blairsville, and Bradley L. (Joette) Bollinger, of Latrobe; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Drury, of Wildwood, Fla.; and two brothers, Butch (Glenda) Bollinger, of Blairsville, and Jay (Denise) Bollinger, of Latrobe.
He was preceded by his parents; a grandson, Brady Bollinger; two brothers, Clarence Rhea and Wayne Bollinger; and a sister, Netta Varner.
A graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Livermore Cemetery, Derry Township, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. The Blairsville Military Service Group will have military services at the cemetery.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
