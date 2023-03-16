George H. “Duck” Wilshire, 71, of Cherry Tree, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at home.
Born May 13, 1951, in Spangler, he was the son of George and Rose (Stein) Wilshire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Wilshire; brother Berwin Wilshire; and sister Mary Lou Wilshire.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Connie (Patterson) Wilshire; sons Berwin (Kathy Maughan) and David Wilshire, both of Cherry Tree; great-niece and nephew Elvie and Richard Wilshire Jr.; grandchildren Ashley (Dale) Horn, Dana Wilshire, Alexis Wilshire, Devin Adams, Chelsea Wilshire (Dalton Farabaugh), Brandon Wilshire, Kiaya Lentz and Carrie (Timmy) Keith; and great-grandson Asher Horn. He is also survived by sisters Patricia Patterson and Wanda “Kay” Patterson.
Formerly employed as a laborer and power saw operator for A.R. Buterbaugh Lumber Co., George enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also liked watching western movies and wrestling in his free time.
Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. until time of service at 8 p.m. Friday at the Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.