George Joseph Masterson, of Rocky Point, N.C., passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
George, born in Walkhill N.Y., grew up in a family of nine and spent his younger years in Bronx, N.Y.
He is survived by his sister, Katherine Butler, of New York; two sons, Christopher Masterson, of Pennsylvania, and Brian Masterson, of Florida; and five grandchildren, Annie, Paul, Molly, Isabella and Ian Masterson. His wife, Ludie (Pope) Masterson, passed away in 2010.
George was a master level welder who spent much of his life working in the power generation industry across the United States as both a boiler maker and steam fitter. He moved to the Wilmington, N.C., area in 1979. After retiring, George became a steward of his land in Rocky Point, where he spent many years growing fruits and vegetables. He loved music, dancing, watching football and golf, and tinkering in his workshop. George was also a classic “do it yourself-er” who never met a project he couldn’t complete.
During his final two years, George resided at the Laurels of Pender, where he received excellent care throughout, especially during COVID-19 and in his final days.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to a Parkinson’s charity of your choice.