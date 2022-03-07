George Joseph Senott Jr., 86, of Rossiter, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in Brookville.
George is survived by his four children, Shelly Janocha, of Rossiter; Missy (Tim) Spack, of Rossiter; Dave (Beth) Senott, of Pittsburgh; and Doug Senott, of Harrisburg. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Noelle (Jason) Logan, of Hempfield; Lauren (Matthew) Plautz, of Denver, N.C.; Ashlee (Nick Atallah) Spack, of Pittsburgh; Luke Janocha, of Rossiter; Seth Spack, of Grand Blanc, Mich.; and Alexa, Paige and Chase Senott, all of Pittsburgh. George is also survived by his brother, Donnie (Bridgette) Senott, of Rossiter; and brother-in-law, J. Daniel (Paula) Basile, of Hummelstown; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was the eldest son of George and Rose Senott, Sr., of Rossiter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved and adored wife of 57 years, Sondra (Basile) Senott, of Rossiter; his son-in-law, Jim Janocha, of Rossiter; and his mother- and father-in-law, Joseph and Rose Basile, of Rossiter.
George was born Oct. 27, 1935, in Punxsutawney and was a member of the 1953 graduating class. He served in the United States Army for two years. George graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, which led to a successful career as the regional environmental protection manager for the Department of Environmental Services, Northwest Division, for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
After George’s retirement in 1991, he spent the majority of his time in Rossiter, of which he was proud to reside. Anybody who knew George knew that his humble coal mining town and Italian roots shaped him into the congenial man everybody knew and loved. George was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His charismatic personality had a light that never burned out. He had the ability to tell stories that always ended in a laugh. It was also no secret that George was an enthusiastic fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, as well as the Penn State Nittany Lions! His love for sports grew with him from his early days as a Punxsy baseball player; to a coach of the Rossiter Miners baseball team; to a supportive fan of his kids and grandkids. The love he had for his family was overflowing; and he continued on as a proud “Poppy” who beamed as his grandkids’ number one fan.
If George wasn’t keeping up with athletic events over the years, he was swinging his golf club on the green with his friends, whom he considered to be family. His family camp was another place of importance, for he spent many enjoyable years having gatherings and outdoor fun. He furthermore spent his time as a snow bird in Myrtle Beach with his wife Sondra, family and friends; memories he always cherished and stories that will live on.
George participated in extracurricular activities that extended into his later years. He was a dedicated Chaplin of the Rossiter branch of the American Legion; the president of the Italian Sons & Daughters of America Club in Punxsy; and a member of the FOE Eagles association. He was a devout member of the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rossiter where he was a lector and member of the choir.
Family and friends will be received at Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at the Church of the Resurrection in Rossiter with officiant Father James B. Morley. Interment will conclude after Mass at the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery in Rossiter. Facial masks are encouraged and appreciated by the family for funeral and church services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of George to the Rossiter Miners Baseball team; accepted by Gary Neal, 647 Ridge Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.