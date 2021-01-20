George K. Overman, 89, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on May 12, 1931, in Homer City, to Thelma (Gardner) Byers and George M. Overman.
George began working at age 11 gathering firewood and doing odd jobs. He used his earnings to help support his family. As an adult, he was employed by Henry Hall Inc. before he was drafted into the United States Army in 1952. George was stationed in Pirmasens, Germany, at a transponder station. Upon his return to the United States, he took the Civil Service exam and began working as a clerk at the Indiana Post Office in 1963, eventually becoming a night clerk. During his 33 years of service, George was the president of the Local 5225 American Postal Workers Union from 1972 to 1989. He was the local secretary for the A.P.W.U. from 1989 to 1993 and the local steward after that. At one point in his career, he was the vice president of the A.P.W.U. for the state of Pennsylvania. Additionally, he earned a Radiological Monitoring certificate from the state and an Expedited Arbitration certificate from Penn State among other things.
When George wasn’t at the post office, he ran his beef cattle farm and raised three children with his beloved wife, Elsie. He enjoyed traveling anywhere, especially the Outer Banks, exploring back roads, eating out and reading Westerns. All of his children had the pleasure of riding around the farm on the lawn mower, tractors and farm equipment with him. He also looked forward to time spent with his grandchildren. George was also a lifetime member of the VFW and National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.
His memory will be cherished by his three children, Robin (Donna) Overman, Cynthia Gardiner, and Mark (Karen) Overman; grandchildren, Blair Gardiner, Rebecca (David) Judy, Samuel Overman and James Overman; great-granddaughter, Olivia Judy; two sisters, Joyce Crossland and Beverly Byers; a brother, Bert Byers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his dear wife, Elsie; his mother, Thelma Byers; his father, George M. Overman; grandchild Robert Overman; son-in-law Timothy Gardiner; and two brothers, Calvin Overman and Theodore Byers.
Friends will be received at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel and will be presided over by Pastor Becky Edwards.
For those unable to attend, online condolences may be made at www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.