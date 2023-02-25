George M. Bogdanski, 63, of Clune, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
He was born Oct. 24, 1959, in Phoenix, Ariz.
He was of the Catholic faith. George was a graduate of Apollo Ridge Class of 1979. He had been a coal miner in Lucerne and belonged to the United Mine Workers of America. He worked in the heating and air conditioning industry and operated Country Winery Vineyards in Blacklick Township. George was a member of C&Y Sportsmans Club, and he enjoyed hunting and spending time at the farm and with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia (Mehalko) Bogdanski, of Blairsville; a daughter, Adrian Bogdanski, of Blairsville; a son, Nick Bogdanski, of Young Township; grandchildren Jordan, Quinten, Skyler, Evan, Zachariah, Connor and Aliyah; a stepsister, Pearl Bodnar, of Clune; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul J. Bogdanski, and stepbrothers John Bogdanski Sr. and Paul Bogdanski Jr.
In keeping with George’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.