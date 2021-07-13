George M. Waltermire, 85, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, surrounded by his family, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Penn Run, a son of Harry J. and Edna M. (Dick) Waltermire.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as a machine repairman at the Packard Electric Division of GM. He was a member of Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene.
He enjoyed hunting, working on antique tractors and doing puzzles, both crossword and jigsaw. He was also a great storyteller and he loved being creative and building things in his garage.
George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vivian J. Waltermire, of Leavittsburg; three sons, Glen (Andrea) Waltermire, of Colorado; Kevin (Elizabeth) Waltermire, of Pennsylvania; and Greg (Crystal) Waltermire, of Leavittsburg; and a sister, Donna (Leroy) Good. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul “Blaine,” Harry “Dickey,” Kenneth, Claire “Jack” and Edwin Waltermire; and five sisters, Iona Waltermire, Hazel Keith, Betty Lockard, Emily Waltermire and Mary Chytry.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene, 4175 Pendleton Road, Leavittsburg, Ohio, with the Rev. Rick Swiger officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements for Mr. Waltermire are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene in his honor.
