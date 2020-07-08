George Nelson Hill, 70, Indiana, died at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by his family.
The son of Ralph C. Hill and Helen (Harris) Hill, he was born in Bellevue on Feb. 17, 1950.
Nelson was a graduate of Indiana Area High School Class of 1968 and attended Penn State and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was in the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania and the Army Reserve. During basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., he earned “Soldier of the Cycle” award and qualified for sharpshooter in marksmanship.
Nelson was a member of St. Bernard Clairvaux Catholic Church. He worked as a clerk for the Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company for most of his career and was known for his impeccable organizational skills. While at R&P, he created and served as the first president of the R&P Camp Employees Association. Nelson also worked in the commonwealth for various agencies. He served as troop committee chairman for Boy Scouts Troop 133 and helped to create the Indiana Area Baseball Boosters, where he served as president for the boosters. He was also a post member of the American Legion Post 141.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Allshouse) Hill; son Jeff Hill and wife Christina (Milazzo), of State College, and their four sons, Christopher, Michael, Anthony and Jonathan; son Greg Hill and wife Annah (Neal), of Indiana, and their three daughters; Jeanice, Leannah and Brooke; son Joe Hill, Indiana; sister Judith (Hill) Carloni, of Johnstown; brother Edwin Hill, of Altoona; and sister Mary Ellen (Hill) Yonushonis and husband Jim, of Philipsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Megan (Smicklo) Hill, and countless family members.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana, where a funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing with the Rev. Mark Altrogge officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Multiple Sclerosis of Western PA, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 1501, Pittsburgh, PA 15223.
The family would like to thank Cindy Shields, Visiting Nurse Association, ViaQuest, Beacon Ridge, Bethany Place and Crystal Waters for helping to care for Nelson the past few years.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, masks will be required in the funeral home, and social distancing is encouraged.
