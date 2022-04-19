George P. “Hector” Wargo, 88, of Clymer, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 15, 2022.
The son of George and Anna (Knapic) Wargo, he was born August 15, 1933, in Windber.
Hector was a coal miner until his retirement in 1992. He worked at Barnes and Tucker and Greenwich Collieries. He was a graduate of Northern Cambria (Barnesboro) Class of 1952. Hector was an outstanding football and baseball player. In his younger years, he loved to hunt with his two sons and go fishing with his brother-in-law. Later, he loved to play bingo and go on car rides with his Katie. He liked watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Redskins football team.
Hector was very generous to his children, grandchildren, stepchildren and step-grandchildren, never forgetting holidays and birthdays with the help of Katie. He was most proud of raising his six children, and they want everyone to know he did a great job.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Hector was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Clymer, the Heilwood American Legion and the Clymer Slovak Club. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Hector is survived by his loving partner of 39 years, Katherine (Katie) Krouse; his six children, Karen (Brian) Thomas, Paul (Audrey) Wargo, Tim Wargo, Margie (Mike) Gillo, Jackie (Shane) Tucker, and Deneen (Larry) Beer; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five stepchildren, Denise (Lester) Patterson, Debra (Bob) Freno, Lisa (Mark) Howell, Robert A. Krouse, and Leroy (Robin) Krouse; 16 stepgrandchildren; and 30 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna and Mary Jane; and brothers, Jack and Vince.
All services will be private for the family. Interment will be made in Cameron’s Bottom. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Wargo family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 349 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.