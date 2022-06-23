George Pavlosky Sr., of Jim Thorpe, formerly of Clymer, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of Charles and Helen (Benko) Pavlosky Sr., born Feb. 6, 1955, in Indiana.
George was a member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Clymer, and was also a member of the United Mine Workers Association. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid gun collector. George was a Pittsburgh sports fan.
He loved going camping. George served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his four sons Michael, Matthew, Mark and George; wife Kayla Pavlosky; three stepchildren: Bradley Shaffer, Kristina Schleicher and Joe Moser; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. George’s funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Fr. Frank Miloro as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Michael Orthodox Cemetery, Clymer.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.