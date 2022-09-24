George Popp, 84, Homer City, died Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of the late John and Anna (Suwolitch) Popp and was born Oct. 3, 1937.
George was employed by Fisher Scientific and Old Spice. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, working with his hands and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed visiting friends and his favorite stores and restaurants, especially Hoss’s in Indiana.
George is survived by his daughter Joanna Morgan and her husband, Jason; and his son George. He is also survived by his grandchildren Isabella, Alexander, Emma and Christopher; and his two sisters, Anna Mae Stehnach and Elaine Walker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Popp; his brothers William, John, Paul, Steve, Frank, Pete and Richard; and his sisters Marie Benz, Delores Hranitz and Lillian Popp.
Per George’s wishes, private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Homer City.
