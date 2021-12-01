George R. Boring, 75, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 13, 1945, he was the son of Cloyde R. and Laura M. (Frain) Boring, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley.
He is survived by his children, Martin Boring and wife Heidi, Blairsville, and Shelby Custer and husband Paul, Fayetteville; grandchildren, Paul Custer Jr., Candice Custer, Zack Boring and Christina (Custer) Shearer; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Donna Boring, Blairsville; Diana Penrose and husband Dennis, Seward; and Lynn Boring, Climax.
George enjoyed puzzle books, his antique model car and hi hoot owl collections.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday with Pastor David Peightal officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.
